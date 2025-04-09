Home / Markets / Capital Market News / External Commercial Borrowings up 442% on year in Apr-Feb FY25

External Commercial Borrowings up 442% on year in Apr-Feb FY25

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India stated today in its Monetary Policy Report that India's External commercial borrowing (ECB) flows saw significant increase, reaching US$ 15.2 billion during April-February 2024-25, as against US$ 2.8 billion a year ago, marking a spike of . Net accretions to non-resident deposits surged to US$ 14.3 billion during April-January 2024-25 from US$ 10.2 billion in the previous year, on the back of strong deposit growth in all three accounts i.e., FCNR(B), NRE and NRO.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

