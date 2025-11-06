Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd and LS Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2025.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd and LS Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2025.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 9.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61742 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd spiked 13.47% to Rs 37.39. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd surged 11.54% to Rs 201. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 340 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd exploded 10.19% to Rs 51.02. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1237 shares in the past one month.

LS Industries Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 53.97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36022 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

broader mkt underperforms; consumer durables shares decline

Arihant Foundations acquires two prime land Parcels in Chennai with GDV of Rs 500 crore

GBP/USD extends rebound from 7-month slump; BoE decision in focus

DXY pulls back under 100 mark; Fed officials speech eyed

Nuvama Wealth Management gains on steady Q2 show, announces stock split

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story