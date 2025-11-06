Arihant Foundations acquires two prime land Parcels in Chennai with GDV of Rs 500 crore

Arihant Foundations & Housing has announced the acquisition of two premium land parcels in the Central Business District (CBD) and these acquisitions represent an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 500 crore.
Located in Chennais CBD micro-markets, these two projects underscore Arihants continued focus on premium real estate development. The first project, situated near Boat Club, is planned as a high end office development catering to discerning corporate occupiers. The second, located in Kilpauk, will comprise luxury residential apartments offering contemporary design, superior specifications, and world-class amenities.
Kamal, managing director, Arihant Foundations, said: We are committed to creating differentiated spaces in Chennais most prized locations.
These CBD acquisitions reinforce Arihants focus on elevating the citys real estate landscape with high-end assets that deliver enduring lifestyle and commercial value.
Arihant Foundations & Housing is a real estate company that develops commercial and residential projects in Chennai.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 71.92% to Rs 16.35 crore on a 113.39% increase in revenue to Rs 82.58 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
The scrip fell 1.16% to currently trade at Rs 1,050 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app