IVP standalone net profit declines 53.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.06% to Rs 122.01 crore

Net profit of IVP declined 53.45% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 122.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.122.01141.974.536.354.507.543.096.162.164.64

