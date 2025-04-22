Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 36.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 428.06 croreNet profit of Cyient DLM rose 36.50% to Rs 31.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 428.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.24% to Rs 68.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 1519.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1191.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
