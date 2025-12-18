Fabtech Tech Cleanrooms surges after board OKs to incorporate subsidiary in UAE

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms rallied 9.43% to Rs 331.15 after the company's board approved the incorporation of a foreign wholly- owned subsidiary, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The subsidiary company will focus on the manufacturing partitions for supply to Fabtech Technologies and Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms India, catering to Indian clients under the UAEIndia trade deal.

The company will subscribe to the entire share capital of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE, amounting to AED 100,000.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms (FTCL) is an India-focused cleanroom infrastructure company, offering in-house manufactured modular partitions, HVAC, and MEP systems for pharma, biotech, semiconductor, and green energy sectors.