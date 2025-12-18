Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Tech Cleanrooms surges after board OKs to incorporate subsidiary in UAE

Fabtech Tech Cleanrooms surges after board OKs to incorporate subsidiary in UAE

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms rallied 9.43% to Rs 331.15 after the company's board approved the incorporation of a foreign wholly- owned subsidiary, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The subsidiary company will focus on the manufacturing partitions for supply to Fabtech Technologies and Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms India, catering to Indian clients under the UAEIndia trade deal.

The company will subscribe to the entire share capital of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE, amounting to AED 100,000.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms (FTCL) is an India-focused cleanroom infrastructure company, offering in-house manufactured modular partitions, HVAC, and MEP systems for pharma, biotech, semiconductor, and green energy sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 37.83% to Rs 3.32 crore despite of 23.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 76.18 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market extend losses for the 4th day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

CFF Fluid Control gains on Rs 5-cr Indian Navy order

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NHPC completes unit 2 trial run at Subansiri Lower HE project

Concord Biotech appoints Raviraj Karia as CFO

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story