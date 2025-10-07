Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms jumped 8.11% to Rs 400 after securing a Rs 68-crore order from a leading solar PV module manufacturer for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom systems, doors, and accessories.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms made a debut on the stock exchanges on 10 Jan 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 161.50, a 90% premium to the issue price of Rs 85.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 7 Jan 2025, was subscribed 688.21 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 169.57 on 10 Jan 2025.