Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms jumped 8.11% to Rs 400 after securing a Rs 68-crore order from a leading solar PV module manufacturer for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom systems, doors, and accessories.Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms made a debut on the stock exchanges on 10 Jan 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 161.50, a 90% premium to the issue price of Rs 85.
The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 7 Jan 2025, was subscribed 688.21 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 169.57 on 10 Jan 2025.
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is a global company specializing in turnkey engineering solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare sectors.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 61.92 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.40 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.
