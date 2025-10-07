Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms jumped 8.11% to Rs 400 after securing a Rs 68-crore order from a leading solar PV module manufacturer for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom systems, doors, and accessories.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms made a debut on the stock exchanges on 10 Jan 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 161.50, a 90% premium to the issue price of Rs 85.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 7 Jan 2025, was subscribed 688.21 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 169.57 on 10 Jan 2025.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is a global company specializing in turnkey engineering solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare sectors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 61.92 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.40 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

Oil India inks MoU with MGL for exploring opportunities in LNG and clean energy space

BSE SME Dhillon Freight Carrier lists at discount

LTIMindtree secures largest strategic deal with global media giant

Dilip Buildcon gains after JV secures 100 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story