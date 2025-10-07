Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suba Hotels hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 161.90 on the NSE, a premium of 45.86% compared with the issue price of Rs 111.

The scrip was listed at Rs 154.20, a premium of 38.92% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.60 and a low of Rs 54.72. About 27.65 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter

Suba Hotels' IPO was subscribed 0.57 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 75 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 67,99,200 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards upgrading and last-mile funding of hotel premises and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Suba Hotels, on 26 September 2025, raised Rs 21.28 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 19.17 lakh shares at Rs 111 per share to 12 anchor investors.

Suba Hotels is a domestic hotel chain in Indias mid-market segment, managing 88 hotels with 4,096 keys across 50 cities, mainly in tier 2 and tier 3 locations. The company operates a mix of owned, managed, leased, and franchised properties, including 5 owned hotels in key cities like Ahmedabad and Vadodara. With 40 hotels in the pre-opening phase adding 1,831 rooms, Suba Hotels continues to expand its presence, offering upscale to economy brands and strengthening its position in the growing mid-market hospitality sector. As of 22 September 2025, the company had a total of 689 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 79.24 crore and a net profit of Rs 15.15 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil India inks MoU with MGL for exploring opportunities in LNG and clean energy space

BSE SME Dhillon Freight Carrier lists at discount

LTIMindtree secures largest strategic deal with global media giant

Dilip Buildcon gains after JV secures 100 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh

Bank of India gains as global business spurts 12% YoY in Q2 FY26

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story