Oil India inks MoU with MGL for exploring opportunities in LNG and clean energy space

Oil India (OIL) said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas (MGL) for exploring opportunities across the LNG value chain and in emerging clean energy areas.
OIL has an expansive hydrocarbon exploration and development programme with plans to significantly ramp up gas production, alongside a defined roadmap for advancing clean energy projects.
MGL, having successfully forayed into the LNG value chain, operates LNG retail stations and is actively pursuing other clean energy initiatives.
Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate to explore opportunities across the LNG value chain and in emerging clean energy areas.
Oil Indias Director (Operations) said: "The collaboration will focus on assessing technical and commercial viability of LNG in the heavy-duty transport segment and on exploring projects in clean energy. Our objective is to take feasible pilots to commercial scale.
Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various exploration & production (E&P)-related services for oil blocks.
On consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 0.6% to Rs 1896.42 crore despite a 2.4% decline in net sales to Rs 7928.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip added 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 420.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app