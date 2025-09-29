Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.78%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.78% at 7390.75 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank jumped 2.58%, Bank of Baroda rose 2.23% and Bank of India gained 2.10%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 5.90% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.17% and Nifty Realty index increased 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.08% to close at 24634.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.08% to close at 80364.94 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News