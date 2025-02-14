FACT tumbles after PAT falls nearly 74% in Q3 FY25 to Rs 8 crore

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore slumped 5.92% to Rs 757.50 after the company reported 73.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 30.32 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined by 13.5% YoY to Rs 949.42 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses in the third quarter fell by 11.5% to Rs 991.74 crore as compared with the same period last year. Raw material costs and other expenses declined by 29.6% YoY and 3.2% YoY, respectively.

However, stock-in-trade purchases increased by 96% YoY and depreciation charges jumped by 129.5% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 14.69 crore, down by 51.6% from Rs 30.32 crore in Q3 FY24.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (FACT) is engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers, which is an essential input for agriculture.

