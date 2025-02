Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.39% to Rs 19.15 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 14.71% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.39% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.1514.2510.5010.391.861.451.621.381.171.02

