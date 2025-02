Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 22.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 557.55 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 22.46% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 557.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 468.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.557.55468.9515.8516.7653.2255.22-3.3011.066.985.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News