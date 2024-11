Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 61.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 138.62 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Organics declined 61.03% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 138.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 151.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.138.62151.886.3211.098.1216.005.4813.824.0110.29

