Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 68.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.36% to Rs 52.77 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 68.24% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.36% to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.7734.419.308.783.971.923.771.732.491.48

