Vishal Bearings standalone net profit rises 181.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 22.09 crore

Net profit of Vishal Bearings rose 181.25% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.0928.79 -23 OPM %14.858.72 -PBDT2.201.65 33 PBT0.700.44 59 NP0.900.32 181

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

