Vishal Bearings standalone net profit rises 181.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 22.09 crore

Net profit of Vishal Bearings rose 181.25% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.0928.7914.858.722.201.650.700.440.900.32

