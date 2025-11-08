Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 29.36 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac rose 17.65% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.3627.617.536.852.211.891.601.351.201.02

