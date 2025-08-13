Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 75.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.19% to Rs 211.97 crore

Net profit of Faze Three rose 75.90% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.19% to Rs 211.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 149.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.211.97149.0811.6311.0224.3415.8717.1210.0412.777.26

