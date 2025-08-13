Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 27.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.43% to Rs 136.60 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 27.83% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 136.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 125.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.136.60125.9823.4018.8133.6626.3630.3923.5222.7817.82

