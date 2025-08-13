Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 45.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Dolat Algotech declined 45.86% to Rs 38.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0151.73072.6355.34100.7754.85100.3438.8171.68

