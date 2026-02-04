Faze Three Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NGL Fine Chem Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Tijaria Polypipes Ltd and Kanani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2026.

Faze Three Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 525.6 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 68853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7838 shares in the past one month.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 2188.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 169 shares in the past one month. Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 985.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 182 shares in the past one month. Tijaria Polypipes Ltd rose 19.91% to Rs 5.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10495 shares in the past one month.