FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 1.98% to Rs 9.25 crore

Net profit of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.259.07 2 OPM %15.1427.34 -PBDT2.042.49 -18 PBT1.501.59 -6 NP1.26-4.57 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

