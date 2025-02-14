India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 10.73% to Rs 149.41 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 15.20% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 149.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales149.41134.93 11 OPM %16.9916.78 -PBDT31.8427.10 17 PBT30.0225.36 18 NP20.7718.03 15

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

