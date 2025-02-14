India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.73% to Rs 149.41 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 15.20% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 149.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.149.41134.9316.9916.7831.8427.1030.0225.3620.7718.03

