Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 33.26 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 28.14% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 33.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.2627.1410.4321.154.826.223.595.453.094.30

