Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.35% to Rs 128.34 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 21.62% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 128.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 122.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.128.34122.993.424.044.163.703.933.452.702.22

