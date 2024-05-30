Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 76.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 153.10 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 76.94% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 153.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.85% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.04% to Rs 599.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 723.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News