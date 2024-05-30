Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 76.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 76.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 153.10 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 76.94% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 153.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.85% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.04% to Rs 599.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 723.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales153.10148.82 3 599.93723.19 -17 OPM %1.128.06 -3.5511.29 - PBDT2.809.60 -71 19.9874.17 -73 PBT-5.261.47 PL -12.4541.92 PL NP0.923.99 -77 5.6843.20 -87

