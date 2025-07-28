Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 519.71 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 6.81% to Rs 75.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 519.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 477.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

