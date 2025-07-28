Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 93.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 40.11 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 93.63% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.40.1134.8115.71-22.126.9898.786.2598.046.1095.82

