Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 93.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 40.11 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 93.63% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.1134.81 15 OPM %15.71-22.12 -PBDT6.9898.78 -93 PBT6.2598.04 -94 NP6.1095.82 -94

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

