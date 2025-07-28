NACL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.36% to Rs 438.50 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries reported to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 438.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 333.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.438.50333.827.36-2.5624.27-19.5419.34-24.2814.30-18.27

