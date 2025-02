Fedders Holding consolidated net profit declines 90.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.73% to Rs 88.74 crore

Net profit of Fedders Holding declined 90.37% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.73% to Rs 88.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 187.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

