Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 53.92% in the December 2024 quarter

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 53.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.07% to Rs 200.53 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 53.92% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.07% to Rs 200.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales200.53267.61 -25 OPM %13.2315.23 -PBDT24.7234.71 -29 PBT8.7719.85 -56 NP6.8714.91 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.36 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit rises 67.66% in the December 2024 quarter

DCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story