The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 53.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.07% to Rs 200.53 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 53.92% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.07% to Rs 200.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.200.53267.6113.2315.2324.7234.718.7719.856.8714.91

