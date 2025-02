India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 32.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 214.67 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 32.12% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 214.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 178.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.214.67178.8611.998.5027.6521.0321.2017.3115.9612.08

