Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 58390.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries rose 60.23% to Rs 3735.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2331.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 58390.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52808.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.58390.0052808.0012.9911.117276.005202.005337.003328.003735.002331.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News