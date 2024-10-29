Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.97% to Rs 7005.66 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 10.28% to Rs 1096.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 994.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.97% to Rs 7005.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5791.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7005.665791.2869.3371.311473.051342.711473.051342.711096.25994.10

