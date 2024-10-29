PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 20.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 163.40 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 20.80% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 163.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales163.40190.25 -14 OPM %90.6192.85 -PBDT64.9881.55 -20 PBT63.4179.99 -21 NP47.3459.77 -21
