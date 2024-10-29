PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 20.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 163.40 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 20.80% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 163.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.163.40190.2590.6192.8564.9881.5563.4179.9947.3459.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News