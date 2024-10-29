Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 17.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 19.54 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 17.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.5427.304.153.550.740.790.440.510.330.40

