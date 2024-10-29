Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SIS consolidated net profit declines 8.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 3268.81 crore

Net profit of SIS declined 8.59% to Rs 68.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 3268.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3073.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3268.813073.63 6 OPM %4.434.70 -PBDT118.00128.81 -8 PBT76.0188.44 -14 NP68.8175.28 -9

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

