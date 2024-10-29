SIS consolidated net profit declines 8.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 3268.81 crore

Net profit of SIS declined 8.59% to Rs 68.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 3268.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3073.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

