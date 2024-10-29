Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Forbes & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 123.04% to Rs 34.66 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 123.04% to Rs 34.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.6615.54 123 OPM %12.15-9.65 -PBDT6.851.20 471 PBT6.480.74 776 NP5.14-22.71 LP

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

