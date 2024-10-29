Forbes & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 123.04% to Rs 34.66 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 123.04% to Rs 34.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.6615.5412.15-9.656.851.206.480.745.14-22.71

