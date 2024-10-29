South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 56.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 27.36 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 56.04% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 27.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.3623.2712.6516.722.963.000.511.250.400.91

