South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 56.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 27.36 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 56.04% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 27.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.3623.27 18 OPM %12.6516.72 -PBDT2.963.00 -1 PBT0.511.25 -59 NP0.400.91 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News