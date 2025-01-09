Federal Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 192.98, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.17% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 4.26% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 192.98, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23541.75. The Sensex is at 77635.94, down 0.66%.Federal Bank Ltd has lost around 9.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49835.05, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 193.9, down 1.32% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd jumped 27.17% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 4.26% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.06 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News