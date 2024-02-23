Federal Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.1, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.41% in last one year as compared to a 27.42% rally in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.1, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22254.2. The Sensex is at 73260.38, up 0.14%.Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 7.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46919.8, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.65, down 0.88% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

