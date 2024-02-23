Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.1, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.41% in last one year as compared to a 27.42% rally in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.1, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22254.2. The Sensex is at 73260.38, up 0.14%.Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 7.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46919.8, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.09 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.65, down 0.88% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd jumped 20.41% in last one year as compared to a 27.42% rally in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India soars 1.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank soars 2.29%, gains for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd spurts 7.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 5.14%, gains for five straight sessions

Bajaj Auto hikes stake in Yulu Bikes to 18.8%

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

SJVN arm commissions 50 MW solar power project in UP

CRISIL upgrades ratings of GPT Infraprojects

SJVN Green Energy commissions 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story