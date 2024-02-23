SJVN Green Energy commissions 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

SGEL has bagged this 50 MW Solar Power Project at a tariff of ₹2.98 per unit through Competitive Tariff bidding conducted by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Development Agency (UPNEDA). Power Purchase Agreement for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for 25 years.
Cost of Construction / Development of this project is Rs 281 crore. The project will generate 107 MUs in the first year and the estimated cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years shall be 2,477 MUs.
