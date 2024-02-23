Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN Green Energy commissions 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

SJVN Green Energy commissions 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

SJVN announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) has commissioned and achieved CoD of its 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Project located in district Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

SGEL has bagged this 50 MW Solar Power Project at a tariff of ₹2.98 per unit through Competitive Tariff bidding conducted by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Development Agency (UPNEDA). Power Purchase Agreement for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for 25 years.

Cost of Construction / Development of this project is Rs 281 crore. The project will generate 107 MUs in the first year and the estimated cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years shall be 2,477 MUs.

