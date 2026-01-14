Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.6, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 22.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.6, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Federal Bank Ltd has eased around 7.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59578.8, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.93 lakh shares in last one month.