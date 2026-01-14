Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 63.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.85% to Rs 8172.39 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 63.05% to Rs 1427.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 875.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.85% to Rs 8172.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7115.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8172.397115.8858.0359.911367.451237.601367.451237.601427.16875.27

