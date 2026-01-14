Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 63.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 63.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.85% to Rs 8172.39 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 63.05% to Rs 1427.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 875.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.85% to Rs 8172.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7115.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income8172.397115.88 15 OPM %58.0359.91 -PBDT1367.451237.60 10 PBT1367.451237.60 10 NP1427.16875.27 63

