Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 463.71 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 18.94% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 463.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 442.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales463.71442.12 5 OPM %14.9014.16 -PBDT79.1567.81 17 PBT57.2146.71 22 NP38.2432.15 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

Trump picks Robert Kennedy Jr as health secy, Doug Collins for Vet Affairs

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story