Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 18.94% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 463.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 442.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.463.71442.1214.9014.1679.1567.8157.2146.7138.2432.15

