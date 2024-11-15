Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBM Infracon standalone net profit rises 389.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales rise 220.04% to Rs 64.52 crore

Net profit of RBM Infracon rose 389.63% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 220.04% to Rs 64.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64.5220.16 220 OPM %14.8511.26 -PBDT9.492.05 363 PBT8.931.80 396 NP6.611.35 390

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

