RBM Infracon standalone net profit rises 389.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of RBM Infracon rose 389.63% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 220.04% to Rs 64.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

