Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 574.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 157.43% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net profit of Felix Industries rose 574.51% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 157.43% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.628.0127.066.625.201.174.781.003.440.51

