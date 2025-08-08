D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 3.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 350.16 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 3.26% to Rs 24.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 350.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 345.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

