B.C. Power Controls consolidated net profit declines 75.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 75.56% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

