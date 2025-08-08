Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 107.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 151.19% to Rs 29.54 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife rose 107.14% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 151.19% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.5411.766.368.671.440.241.1500.870.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News